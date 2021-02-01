Corona vaccination centres set up in 280 hospitals

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra Sunday said that health department has setup Corona vaccination centers in 280 hospitals of the province. He said that Corona vaccination was going to start from next week in the country for which he lauded the efforts of National Command Operation Center, Asad Umar and Dr. Faisal Sultan. He said that training had been given to 2484 health workers for carrying out vaccination in all districts of the province.