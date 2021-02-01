AJK PM asks UN to take steps against Indian atrocities

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the United Nations to take practical steps in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

In a statement here on Sunday, he also urged the international community to fulfill its obligations to secure the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in accordance with the UN relevant resolutions.

He said Kashmiri people in Indian Held Kashmir were under military siege for the last 545 days but the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their struggle till the objective of Kashmir liberation is achieved.

The AJK premier said Kashmiri had been facing Indian repressions for the last over seven decades and demanding to implement the United Nations agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir but their fundamental right had been denied by India. He said India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir which has no example in the freedom history.

The prime minister said that India had failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement with the use of brute force and has been given an open license to Indian forces for the mass genocide of innocent Kashmiri people to crush the freedom movement. He said apart from killings of Kashmiri the Indian government is also engaged to change the demography of the state and settling the non-state actors, RSS extremists and retired soldiers in occupied Kashmir to turn the Muslims majority areas in to minority.

Raja Farooq Haider drew the attention of the international human rights organisation towards flagrant human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and urged them to take notice of Indian atrocities and mass killings of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces.