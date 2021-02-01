Vegetables, chicken, fruits prices register upwards trend

LAHORE: Prices of vegetables, chicken and fruits register upwards trend after a brief period decline.

Besides increasing trend, overcharging continued as temporary phase of Sahulat Bazaar ended. Weekly Sunday Bazaars have reopened, but business activity remained slow as people were unaware of the reopening of the bazaars.

The price of chicken registers sharp increase. The price of white meat has increased by Rs74 per kg during the last fortnight. The price of live chicken bird increased by Rs43 per kg during this time.

The rent of benches used by vendors in Shadman Sunday bazaar has been increased by three times from the rates charged a year ago. The town management has given contract to a new contractor for supplying benches. The contractor is charging Rs150 per bench from a vendor which was previously Rs50 per bench.

The vendors alleged that the town management got money from the new contractor. The contractor has to give a cut to the town management therefore, he recovers this money from the vendors, they alleged.

The price of chicken meat, for live bird, has increased by Rs21 fixed at Rs191 per kg, while it was sold at Rs200 to 210 per kg, and meat by Rs42 per kg, at Rs289 per kg, and was sold Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs6 one per kg, fixed at 24 to 26 per kg, B-Grade Rs20 to 22 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, potato white reduced by Rs4 per kg, was fixed Rs16 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.