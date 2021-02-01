PESHAWAR: A free medical camp was arranged at Mohallah Huda of the Gunj Union Council.

Chairman of the Qaumi Amn Committee for Peshawar district, Maulana Iqbal Shah Haideri, inaugurated the camp. Gunj Islah Committee chief, Gul Arif, was present on the occasion as well who praised the organizers for the camp.

A team of doctors comprising Dr Syed Ijlal Haider, Dr Mustafa Waheed, Dr Shah Faisal, Dr Haris Ahmad, Dr Wajahat, Dr Usman, Dr Danish Gul, Dr Isra Hidayat, Dr Shanza Ejaz and Dr Samia Imtiaz examined the patients.