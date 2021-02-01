Land disputeTwo killed, several vehicles torched in Orakzai

HANGU: Two persons were killed and another one sustained injuries during a clash over property in Ghaljo area in Ismailzai tehsil in upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Sunday.

Also, the violent tribal people also set a number of vehicles on fire after the killing of two persons in the clash.

District Police Officer, Orakzai, Nisar Ahmad Khan, said that a dispute had been running between the Akhel’s sub-tribes Daradar Mamazai, Rabiakhel and Sheikhan and Mushti tribes over a piece of land known as Mulla Pattay.

He said that several jirgas were held to resolve the issue but yielded no positive results.

The official added that the rival tribes exchanged fire during which two persons identified as Khan Zaibullah from Mushti tribe and Shafiq from Sheikhan tribe were killed.

Another person named Itibar Gul sustained serious injuries in the clash.

The violent tribal people also torched several vehicles following the clash.

The DPO said that heavy contingent of police and Orakzai Scouts were rushed to the area to effect a ceasefire between the warring tribes. The personnel, he said, shifted the dead and injured to the Ghiljo Hospital and also succeeded to stop the fighting.

According to police, the district administration has launched efforts for resolving the issue through jirgas.

It may be mentioned that the Orakzai tribes had also clashed over the disputed land a few years ago in which several persons had been killed and many others injured.

The local elders have demanded the government to resolve the land dispute once and for all so no precious lives could be lost in future.