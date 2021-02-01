close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

Woman killed by husband, in-laws

Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

KASUR: A man along with his family members allegedly poisoned his wife to death near Todepur village on Sunday. Reportedly, Rashid Mehmood lodged a case registered with Teh Sheikham police in which he told that his sister Asima Bibi was married to Sarfraz some four years ago. He alleged that accused Faraz along with his brothers Imran, Adeel and father Rafiq allegedly poisoned his sister to death.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted near Changa Manga. Accused Adeel, Pervez and others entered the house of Muhammad Ashiq and abducted his 16-year-old daughter Samina Bibi. The police have registered a case.

