COVID-19 claims another life in twin cities

Rawalpindi: One more confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours where a total of 22 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Saturday though the number of admitted patients from the district jumped to 25 on Sunday. The virus, however, claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours from where a total of 475 patients have already lost their lives due to coronavirus illness. As many as 591 patients have so far died of the illness from the Rawalpindi district. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that in the last 24 hours, another 118 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 53,884 of which 51,106 patients have recovered and 1066 have died of the disease. The number of active cases belonging to the twin cities was 1,712 on Sunday. To date, a total of 41,359 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from ICT of which 39,439 have recovered. There were a total of 1,445 active cases of the disease in the federal capital on Sunday. On the other hand, as many as 12,525 patients have been reported from the Rawalpindi district since the advent of COVID-19 in the country of which 11,667 patients have achieved a cure. The number of active cases from the district has reduced to 267 on Sunday. According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, a total of 25 confirmed patients of the illness belonging to Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Sunday while 242 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.