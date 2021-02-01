PM, Shibli grieved over death of actress Neelo Begum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday have expressed grief over the demise of veteran film actress Neelo Begum.“My condolences and prayers go to (Shaan Shahid) on the passing of his mother,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned film actress Neelo, who was mother of actor Shaan.

In a tweet, the minister said Neelo was a big name in the world of cinema and she was a talented actress. He prayed to Allah Almighty rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.