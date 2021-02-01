PML-N flays govt for poverty, inflation

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that poverty and high prices are imposed on the people by the government. In a statement issued here Sunday, she said international financial institutions were constantly sounding alarm bells for the Pakistan’s economy.

“Today, the dollar rate is Rs160, a litre of petrol price is Rs109 and a unit of electricity is Rs14 while in Nawaz Sharif's time, the dollar was Rs90, petrol Rs70 and a unit of electricity was Rs8,” she said while comparing the prices. Azma alleged that prosperity was only coming to the rulers’ pockets while common man was facing poverty, unemployment and inflation.