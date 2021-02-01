Six, including bride, killed in accidents

SUKKUR: Six people, including a bride and a female schoolteacher, were killed in separate road accidents on the National Highway at Majandh, Jamshoro.

Reports said that at Shahpur Jehania, in a collision between a car and a truck, a schoolteacher Syeda Bibi Farzana Shah, d/o late Syed Ahmed Shah, was killed on the spot while her sister Sajida Bibi was injured. Police arrested the driver of the truck.

Also, on the National Highway near Majandh, in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, three people were killed and one injured. The Motorway Police shifted the dead and injured to LUMS hospital of Jamshoro, where the deceased was identified as Niaz Ali Pathan, Meerrzad Pathan and Gulil Khan.

Reports said that in Pano Aqil, in a collision between two motorcycles, motorcyclist Sattar Shah was killed. In the limits of Larkana, in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle, a bride identified as Chutta, w/o Riaz Khoso, was killed.