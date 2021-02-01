close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
February 1, 2021

PM Imran grieved over PTI leader’s death

February 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sadness over the demise of PTI leader Shahid Gondal. My condolences & prayers go to his family, the prime minister said on Twitter Sunday. Shahid Gondal died earlier in the evening after having COVID-19- related complications. The premier said Shahid Gondal was one of PTI senior leaders.

