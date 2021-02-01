Research officer among two killed in Nowshera accident

NOWSHERA: Two persons, including a research officer at Tarnab Agriculture Farm, were killed and another sustained injuries when a car skidded off the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and fell 20 feet down on the service road on Sunday.

Nawaz Hussain, who was one of the three injured occupants in the car, told the police that he along with Muhammad Javed and Malik Abdul Muneem had gone to Charsadda to visit a shrine.

He said that Muhammad Javed was driving the car when its tie-rod failed and the vehicle got out of control. He said the car skidded off and fell on the service road along the Motorway.

As a result, all the three occupants sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where Muhammad Javed and Malik Abdul Muneem succumbed to their injuries. Muhammad Javed was research officer at Tarnab Agriculture Farm and belonged to Karak district while Abdul Muneem was resident of Kohati Gate in Peshawar.