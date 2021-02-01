20 more die of Covid-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 20 patients died from COVID-19 and 425 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, the death toll reached 4,736, while confirmed cases reached 157,353 in the province. Some 14,708 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,922,869 in the province.