Watford sign Gosling from Bournemouth

LONDON: Watford have signed midfielder Dan Gosling from Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Vicarage Road.
“Dan has been an outstanding servant to the club over the past six-and-a-half years,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the official club website. “Dan is a model professional; someone his team-mates admire and younger players look up to.”
Gosling began his career at Plymouth and played for Everton, Newcastle and Blackpool before joining Bournemouth in July 2014.