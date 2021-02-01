Watford sign Gosling from Bournemouth

LONDON: Watford have signed midfielder Dan Gosling from Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Vicarage Road.

“Dan has been an outstanding servant to the club over the past six-and-a-half years,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the official club website. “Dan is a model professional; someone his team-mates admire and younger players look up to.”

Gosling began his career at Plymouth and played for Everton, Newcastle and Blackpool before joining Bournemouth in July 2014.