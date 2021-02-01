There was a time we used to have the abundant supply of water and electricity in our area. We used to have a clean backdoor lane where ladies would exchange food and stuff; sit around to have long chats; plant trees; and leave their pet chickens and ducks without any fears that the pets would get stolen. The neighbourhood was lovely and clean. We used to play in the back lane as it was a safe and clean place where mothers can keep a vigilant eye on their children while cooking food or washing clothes.

These scenes have now become a thing of the past. The environment of today’s Karachi has changed drastically. Now I feel like I am living in an alien environment. People have left their houses and sold them to ruthless builders who created multi–storyed buildings. All residential areas have piles of garbage and broken sewers. I wish the old neighbourhood had never changed.

Syed Muhammad Hasan Baqar Rizvi

Karachi