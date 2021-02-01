Fake doctors

Due to a lack of information and a high rate of illiteracy in our country, people in Pakistan are easily attracted to quacks and self–claimed saints who usually advertise themselves on social media sites.

The dangerous aspect about these so–called saints is that they prescribe unverified medicines prepared by them at home and advise their patients to quit taking other medicines already prescribed by qualified doctors.

And since they abandon medicines all of a sudden, the condition of these patients get worse. The authorities concerned should take action against these so–called saints and quacks in the whole country as soon as possible to save our country’s naïve people from the clutches of these quacks.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi