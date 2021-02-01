Children at work

Child labour is a big and the most crucial issue in Balochistan. Children of the province are often seen driving rickshaws, collecting garbage and working in garages. A recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) shows that in 2013, more than 500 children were found working in coalmines in the Loralai district of Balochistan. Another report by the Society for Empowering Human Resources (SEHR) reveals that nearly 10,000 children are working as labourers in Quetta. This problem, unfortunately, isn’t limited to Quetta. In our country, around 2.3 million children are out of school and they are doing menial jobs to financially support their families.

The Balochistan government, surprisingly, hasn’t taken any measures to deal with this

problem.

Fida Basheer

Hub