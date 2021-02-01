The News Op-ed Editor Zainul Abedin passes away

KARACHI: A veteran journalist and op-ed editor of The News, Zainul Abedin, passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Saturday. He was 49.

Abedin had earlier spent a week at the hospital in North Nazimabad where he was treated for some health problems, which were compounded by the novel coronavirus he was diagnosed with.

He was buried at Sakhi Hasan graveyard. His close friends performed the last rites, as people were advised against attending his funeral and burial due to Covid-19 concerns.

Abedin joined the op-ed section of The News as assistant editor in 2006. He served as op-ed editor of the newspaper for over a decade.

He had started his journalistic career as a sub-editor at The News and also worked at Dawn and Daily Times newspapers in various capacities.

He was an avid reader and spent most of his spare time and money on books. “Although, Abedin shied away from the limelight, behind the scenes he was a powerhouse — fighting for space for his writers and refusing to compromise on what he believed in,” said Talat Aslam, Senior Editor, The News, Karachi.

He said Abedin had a very charismatic personality and always went out of his way to help and mentor young people. “To the very end, he enjoyed their company and loved nothing more than discussing philosophy, politics, and his progressive and Marxist ideas with them,” said Aslam.

Many journalists also took to Twitter to react to the sad news. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz expressed profound grief over the death of senior journalist Zainul Abedin. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also said that the rights body mourned the untimely passing of courageous journalist and op-ed editor Zainul Abedin.

In its condolence message, Karachi Union of Journalists President Nizamuddin Siddiqui and general secretary Fahim Siddiqui condoled Abedin’s death, saying that he was a hardworking journalist and a decent man. They said his absence would be missed.