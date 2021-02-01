Plane with first batch of Covid vaccine on way home from China

By News Desk

BEIJING: A special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses left here for Islamabad on Sunday evening.

China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, during a phone call with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi last week had promised to provide 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan by January 31. Beijing had asked Islamabad to send an airplane to get the vaccines.

Later, China Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying had also confirmed that in order to support the brothers and sisters in Pakistan, the Chinese government would provide a batch of vaccines as aid and would actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of vaccines to Pakistan.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan’s coronavirus response, had sent the special aircraft to bring the vaccine that Beijing had promised to provide. The NCOC has taken necessary steps to store the vaccine in Islamabad and onward supply to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan through air.

It has also set up a vaccine nerve centre with provincial- and district-level vaccine administration and coordination and adult vaccination centres. Pakistan has approved three foreign Covid vaccines as of now, including the Sinopharm vaccine, for emergency use in the country. The other two are the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Russian Sputnik V. Pakistan plans to provide vaccines to frontline health workers and elderly people in the first phase.

The development comes as Pakistan recorded 1,599 more cases and 34 deaths in the 24-hour-period leading to Sunday. Total cases are over half a million, while the death toll is 11,657.