Imran says efforts to tame inflation bearing fruit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index and core inflation had gone lower than the time of the government’s formation.

“More good news on the economic front. Consumer price index and core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter. Khan said he had instructed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stayed under control.

Planning minister Asad Umar also said on Twitter that January inflation was down to 5.7 per cent while core inflation was at 5.4 per cent. In July 2018, prior to the PTI government’s formation, CPI was 5.8 per cent and core inflation was 7.6 per cent.