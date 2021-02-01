Indian troops arrest seven youths in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops during cordon and search operations and house raids arrested at least seven Kashmiri youths from several districts in southern part of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Sunday.

The troops arrested Imran Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Taufeeq Ahmed, Muzammil Ahmed, Aadil Ahmed and Junaid Altaf in Bijbehra, Shopian and Pulwama areas, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

Relatives told reporters that the youths were arrested on trumped up charges by the Indian army and were taken to interrogation centres. They expressed serious concern over their arrest and demanded their immediate release.

A local civil society member in Kashmir’s district Islamabad, speaking to reporters, said the boys are innocent and Indian soldiers and police arrest youths to create fear in south Kashmir and weaken the freedom sentiment of the people.

He urged the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to play their role and stop gross human rights violations and harassment in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian troops.