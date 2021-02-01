Khattak says he is sincere with Imran after viral video

NOWSHERA: Defence minister Pervaiz Khattak on Sunday issued a clarification professing his sincerity and gratitude toward the Prime Minister after a video of his remarks in Nowshera went viral about his importance in the day-to-day functioning of the government.

In the video, Khattak told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Pashto that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would not function for a single day if he did not want it to.

Khattak also spoke about the opposition, saying that they held him in high esteem, which is why he also had regard for parliamentarians. “No one can cheat me when it comes to politics,” he said.

In a tweet, however, Khattak clarified that he was “sincere and indebted” to Imran Khan. “Clearly mentioned in my speech for the locals of my village in Nowshera that I’m sincere and indebted to Imran Khan. We are successful in our constituency due to our efforts and the support of IK. We will defeat all opposition parties ganged up against the candidate we are supporting for the by-election,” he said.