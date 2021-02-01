Chinji National Park to become attractive destination for eco-tourism

Islamabad : The Chinji National Park spreading over an area of 10,052 acres is likely to become one of the best destinations for local and foreign tourists due to its unique location and rare animal and bird species.

According to the details, this national park would also serve as a ‘model park’ because it would help achieve three main targets including the promotion of eco-tourism, protection of the natural environment and increase in green employment opportunities.

While providing details about the Chinji Park Secretary of climate change ministry Naheed Shah Durrani said the Chinji Park was established in 1987 in Talagang District and declared a protected area under a special category of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

She said though Chinji Park was established some three decades ago but the government made no intervention during this period to protect tree cover and animal and bird species of the area.

“Now the incumbent government took initiative and made two interventions that will help protect the flora and fauna of this unique area,” she said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the Chinji National Park was just like paperwork because no concrete step was taken to protect its natural environment.

“Now the government has taken the lead to make it an attractive destination for eco-tourism. It is just a beginning because this national park has the potential to attract tourists even from foreign countries,” he said.

He said there are also various historical sites in the park and they would take measures to ensure all of them are preserved in line with the best international practices. The Punjab government is also making its contribution and they hope that concerted efforts would help achieve the targets set by Prime Minister Imran Khan under his vision of Protected Area Initiative, he said.