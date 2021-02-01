Two held with illegal weapons

Islamabad: On the instructions of SP Sadar zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Tarnol Police, during road checking operation, managed to arrest two accused displaying arms in violation of relevant laws.

Two accused, Malik Asim and Malik Umar Nawaz were arrested during the special checking of vehicle number LS 261. According to Islamabad Police spokesperson, a 30-bore pistol, and a repeater with ammunition were recovered from the accused and the vehicle was also seized.

The operation was carried out by SHO Tarnol Qaiser Niaz Gilani and his team. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was started. SSP operations and DIG operations have appreciated the performance of Sadar Zone Police.