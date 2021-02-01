2,200 cops to be deployed for cricket match

Rawalpindi: Security will be on high alert during the cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium next week.

According to the police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younus has finalised a plan to ensure security during cricket test match, scheduled to be played here from February 4 to 8. He informed under the security plan over 2,200 cops would be deployed.

He said that all out efforts would be made to make security arrangements fool proof during practice session and cricket test match.

Security agencies have conducted intensive checking in and around the stadium. There would also be a layered security plan around the stadium that includes the Special Branch, Elite Force, women police and the Quick Response Force.

As part of the security measures, sharpshooters would be deployed on the rooftops of buildings around the stadium and extra police check points would also be established in the surrounding areas. Every vehicle would be searched before being allowed to move towards the stadium, he added.