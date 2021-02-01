10 outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Rural Zone police arrested 10 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

A massive crackdown has been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad a crime-free city, the SSP (Operations) said in a statement.

According to a police statement, SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a special police team under the supervision of sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) including station house officers (SHOs) along with others.

The teams successfully apprehended 10 outlaws including five POs from various areas of the rural zone. They were identified as Zaafran, Zahid Mehmood, Qaisar, Hanif, Tanveer, Shahid, Naveed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aqib Mehmood, Tahir, and Mara Khan and recovered 1.130-kilogram hashish and five pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanvir has appreciated the performance and asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.