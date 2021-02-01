close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
February 1, 2021

MS United win Master Champions T20 Cricket League

Sports

P
PPI
February 1, 2021

KARACHI: MS United won the Master Champions T20 Cricket League after beating Rangoonwala by four wickets here at RLCA Ground.

Rangoonwala batted first and scored 152-6 in 20 overs. Arif Khan top scored for the side scoring 67 runs. Saqib Khan captured four wickets for 32 runs.

In response, MS United reached the victory total in 18.5 overs. Hanan Khan scored 56 runs.

During the closing ceremony, chief guest Junaid Khalil Nanitalwala, Managing Director Medicam Group of Companies, gave away the prizes, including Rs300,000 to MS United team and Rs150,000 to Rangoonwala.

Man of the Final Saqib Khan, Best Batsman Abdullah and Afnan Khan as Emerging Player of the Tournament received a motorcycle each.

Latest News

More From Sports