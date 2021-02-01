Farhan, Asif help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinch One-day Cup

KARACHI: Sahibzada Farhan and Asif Afridi did a remarkable job as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched their third title of this domestic season when they were crowned champions after outclassing Central Punjab by seven wickets in the final of the Pakistan Cup One-day Tournament for First XIs here at SBP Ground on Sunday.

Farhan (103*) hammered his second successive century and third of the event to enable KP to chase the 240-run target in the 37th over after losing three wickets.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi produced the magical figures of 5-39 to help KP dismiss Central Punjab for 239 in 47 overs.

In October 2020 in Rawalpindi, KP won the T20 crown. They also finished as the joint winners with Central Punjab when the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) final ended in a tie here at the National Stadium.

Farhan played a sheet anchor role in the chase as he opened the innings and stayed till achieving the victory.

Farhan completed his century in style when he hit off-spinner Qasim Akram for a glorious six. Farhan, who was dropped on 95 by Zafar Gohar off his own bowling, hit five sixes and as many fours in his 102-ball unfinished knock.

He put on 59 runs for the first wicket with Musaddiq Ahmed, who struck 34-ball 33, striking four fours and two sixes. Charsadda-born Farhan then shared 66 runs for the second wicket with hard-hitting youngster Aamir Azmat, who smashed three sixes and four fours in his aggressive 28-ball 45. Azmat plundered 23 runs in an over of leggie Usman Qadir, hitting him for three huge sixes.

Farhan then gathered 69 for the third wicket with Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, who chipped in with a 35-ball 40, striking three fours and two sixes. Farhan and Adil Amin (17*) then put on 41 for the fourth wicket to take their team home safely.

Adil hit 21-ball 17 not out, smacking Rizwan Hussain over mid-on for a six to seal the match.

Zafar, who has been named in Pakistan T20 squad for South Africa series, finishing off with 1-44 in his quota of ten overs.

Usman Qadir, also in Pakistan T20 squad, remained the most expensive, conceding 62 in just six overs. Off-spinner Qasim Akram picked 1-30 in four overs.

The winners were handed over a glittering trophy and a purse of Rs5 million while the runners-up pocketed a cheque of Rs2.5 million.

Asif Afridi was adjudged as the man of the match and received a cash prize of Rs35,000.

Besides, Rs250,000 each was handed over to Hammad Azam (player of the event, Northern), Asif Afridi (KP, best bowler of the event), Azam Khan (Sindh, best stumper) and Tayyab Tahir (Central Punjab, best batsman of the event).

KP skipper Khalid Usman was happy with his team’s achievement. “The credit goes to all the players and support staff,” Khalid said.

He particularly appreciated the way Farhan batted in the semi-final and the final. “He has done extremely well. In the start he had hit a century and now in the semi-final and the final he did a wonderful job with back-to-back centuries,” Khalid said.

He credited head coach Abdul Razzaq for keeping the dressing room environment positive. “Razzaq bhai is very positive and has kept the dressing room environment quite decent. And that paid dividends,” Khalid said.

Central Punjab skipper Hafiz Saad Nasim said they threw wickets away that damaged their cause. “Until 25 overs the things were going well but after that Asif Afridi bowled well. The issue was that we opted for a few bad shots,” he added.

He said Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain and Ahmed Bashir were highly impressive in the event.

Imtiaz Iqbal and Faisal Afridi supervised the match. Iftikhar Ahmed was the match referee. Zameer Haider served as TV umpire and Imran Javed as reserve umpire.

This was the last event of the domestic season 2020-2021.