Pak, SA teams undergo coronavirus test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams underwent Covid-19 testing on Sunday evening shortly after their arrival here at a local hotel.

The test results are expected on Monday morning after which the teams would head to Pindi Stadium for a practice session.

All the support staff and those part of the bio-secure bubble took the same flight from Karachi to Islamabad Sunday afternoon.

“Soon after arriving at the hotel, both the teams, support staff and others underwent Covid-19 test. Sunday was observed as traveling and rest day,” a team official said.