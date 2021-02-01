Pak, SA teams undergo coronavirus test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams underwent Covid-19 testing on Sunday evening shortly after their arrival here at a local hotel.
The test results are expected on Monday morning after which the teams would head to Pindi Stadium for a practice session.
All the support staff and those part of the bio-secure bubble took the same flight from Karachi to Islamabad Sunday afternoon.
“Soon after arriving at the hotel, both the teams, support staff and others underwent Covid-19 test. Sunday was observed as traveling and rest day,” a team official said.