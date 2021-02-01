Three awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three of its students.Farhat Maqbool, D/O Maqbool Ahmed, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Concept of Society: A Comparison Between Islamic and Western Thought”, Waqar Ahmad Awan, S/O Haji Ahamd Khan Awan, in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis entitled “Information Encountering, Keeping and Sharing Behaviour of Researchers in Online Environment” and Muhammad Shahid, S/O Muhammad Latif, in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled “N-Isoprophylacylamide Based Hybrid Microgels for Catalytic Degradation of Toxic Chemicals in Aqueous Medium”.