Three awarded PhD degrees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three of its students.Farhat Maqbool, D/O Maqbool Ahmed, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Concept of Society: A Comparison Between Islamic and Western Thought”, Waqar Ahmad Awan, S/O Haji Ahamd Khan Awan, in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis entitled “Information Encountering, Keeping and Sharing Behaviour of Researchers in Online Environment” and Muhammad Shahid, S/O Muhammad Latif, in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled “N-Isoprophylacylamide Based Hybrid Microgels for Catalytic Degradation of Toxic Chemicals in Aqueous Medium”.