Mon Feb 01, 2021
AC visits Mian Mir Hospital

Lahore

A
APP
February 1, 2021

LAHORE:Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir visited Mian Mir Hospital here Sunday and inquired about the medical facilities being provided in the hospital.

She visited various departments, including emergency, OPD, interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities provided to them in the hospital. She also inquired about the supply of free medicines. Assistant Commissioner reviewed the stock of medicines and directed the hospital staff to be punctual and no medical officer or staff should be absent during the working hours.

