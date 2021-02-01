PHA holds art competition

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in collaboration with The Glass Dome organised an art competition at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday.

Cash prizes were given away to the winners of the competition, said PHA Director Genenral Jawad Ahmed Qureshi. Musical performances were also given after the art competition. DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said PHA was organising healthy activities for the citizens along with sightseeing and entertainment.

People from all fields of life including students participated in the art competition. Food stalls and shops were also set up in the competition where quality food was available. The DG said participants and spectators of the art competition observed corona SOPs.