Four injured in gas cylinder blast

LAHORE:A couple and their two children were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Baghbanpura area on Sunday.

The injured were identified as Shahid, 31, son of Abdul Ghani, Farzana, 23, wife of Shahid, Ali Raza, 4, and Zain, 1, sons of Shahid. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

Passenger held, ice seized Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport here Sunday and recovered ice from his trolley bag.

The accused identified as Syed Umar Ali Shah, a resident of Rawalpindi, was going abroad. 47 arrested: Lahore police registered 45 cases and arrested 47 kite flyers during the month of January. Police also recovered 101 kite string spools, 1,732 kites and raw material of 4,000 kites from the possession of the violators.