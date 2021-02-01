Traders thank Buzdar for SDA approval

LAHORE:Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar has thanked Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approving the establishment of Sialkot Development Authority.

In a letter, SCCI president termed the establishment of Sialkot Development Authority a revolutionary step to help in resolving city issues by improving management and development process.

It will also help in solving sanitation and sewerage issues besides improving the roads infrastructure, he said. He said that the business community appreciated the concrete role played by the chief minister in setting up of SDA. In fact, Usman Buzdar has won the hearts of the people of the district by fulfilling the promise made during Sialkot visit on December 9.

Meanwhile, the exporters will continue to strive for increasing exports, he maintained. PML-N: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that poverty and high prices are imposed on the people by the government.

In a statement issued here Sunday, she said international financial institutions were constantly sounding alarm bells for the Pakistan’s economy. “Today, the dollar rate is Rs160, a litre of petrol price is Rs109 and a unit of electricity is Rs14 while in Nawaz Sharif's time, the dollar was Rs90, petrol Rs70 and a unit of electricity was Rs8,” she said while comparing the prices.

Azma alleged that prosperity was only coming to the rulers’ pockets while common man was facing poverty, unemployment and inflation. Islamic system: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the report of Transparency International showing Pakistan’s continuous slide on global corruption index during the past two years was a matter of disgrace for the rulers.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, he emphasised that corruption and all other criminal practices could never be eradicated by merely changing the faces of those in power, instead, there was a need to revamp the system. He said the real need of the hour was to enforce the Islamic system of collective justice so that corruption as well as all other ills of the society could be eliminated. The future of Muslims of Pakistan depended on enforcement of Islamic system of government, he remarked.