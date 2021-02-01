IG orders cops’ promotions before new hiring

LAHORE:IG Punjab on Sunday directed all command officers to fill all the vacancies from constable to SP rank through promotions within the next 15 days.

He issued these instructions in a wireless message to all command officers, including RPOs, unit heads, CPOs, DPOs of the province. He said that new appointments would be made after departmental promotions by holding promotion board meetings in all districts and field formations as early as possible.

He further said that all the field or unit heads would complete the promotion process for the vacant posts and issue a certificate to the Additional IG Establishment by February 16 stating the details of filling up of vacancies in the respective district or field unit after promotion of officers and personnel.

Dolphin, PRU performance: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) showed immediate response to the all 335 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Dolphin and PRU helped around 69 people on different roads, checked 3,379 vehicles, more than 143,000 motorbikes and 147,028 persons, impounded 72 motorbikes and one other vehicle and arrested 255 persons in different police stations due to incomplete documents.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 23 criminals on charges of doing wheelie, kite flying and firing in the air. District Police Lines weekly performance: District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday.

Over 73 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and more than 250 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 114 personnel of Operations Wing, 101 of Railway Police and 34 personnel of Security Division were given fire practice at the firing range.

The Judicial Wing produced 2,004 accused from District Lahore and 57 accused from other districts safely in various courts. Two arrested on theft charge: Nishtar Colony Investigation police claimed to have arrested two suspects on theft charge. The accused were identified as Naseer and Waqas. Police recovered cash, six cell phones and weapons from them.