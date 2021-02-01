20 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

Our correspondenBy t

LAHORE:Around 20 patients died from COVID-19 and 425 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 4,736, while confirmed cases reached 157,353 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,708 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,922,869 in the province. After 4,736 fatalities and recovery of a total of 142,651 patients, including 660 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 9,966 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.