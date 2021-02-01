Scattered rain likely

LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect extreme upper parts of the country.

They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 5.7°C and maximum was 21.7°C.