Campuses re-open today amid strict SOPs

LAHORE:In the second and last phase of reopening of educational institutions, all public and private universities as well as schools for Pre-1 to Class-8 will reopen today (Monday).

In the first phase, public and private schools were reopened for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th on January 18. It is pertinent to mention here that universities being autonomous bodies have set phased entry of students into the campuses from today while schools would have 50% students on alternate days as practiced earlier. This means a group of students of each class will come to school with a gap of one day. This is standard practice since the first wave of COVID-19 but the same is not being implemented in true spirit by educational institutions which are already opened for Class-9 to Class-12.

Meanwhile, education authorities have directed their field staff to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs in educational institutions by ensuring the practice of social distancing and wearing masks etc.

UET to reopen tomorrow: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will reopen from Tuesday (tomorrow). A UET spokesperson said that all buses and hostels had been disinfected with spray while departments had been thoroughly washed. The students have been advised through notified SOPs to follow COVID-19 imposed instructions, like social distancing and wearing face mask, while on campus, travelling in university buses and residing in hostels. The university has also set up a special medical camp for the screening and medical checkup of students and all the staff.