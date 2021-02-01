Pervaiz asks political leaders to focus on people’s problems

LAHORE:Parliamentary Secretary for Education in Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here. Sajid Bhatti briefed the Speaker on the affairs of the department and the committee. The Speaker lauded the performance of Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Bhatti.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi stressed on appreciating the services of national institutions as these institutions were rendering unparalleled services to the country and the nation of which we are proud, national institutions were the guarantor of Pakistan’s security and working day and night for this, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that political leaders had to focus on people’s problems in the interest of the country instead of negative politics. He said that the members of the assembly played a role in solving the people’s problems in the House and the public issues were highlighted in a good manner with the strength of the parliamentary institutions.

Meanwhile, PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi expressed deep grief over the death of JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt

PML leaders in their condolence messages said that they shared the grief of Salman's family. He was a democratic leader who loved Pakistan and his services for the labourers’ welfare would always be remembered, they added. They prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul and grant patience to his family.