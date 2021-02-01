CM advises Opp to wait until 2023

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) agitation had died down and the opposition gained nothing but embarrassment and humiliation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister said that politics of deceit and falsehood could not continue for long, adding that the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties was fast moving towards its logical end.

The chief minister declared that the politics of development would be continued adding that PDM’s politics of resignations had been badly exposed. He advised the opposition to take rest until 2023 as every conspiracy against PTI government had been foiled by the people.

These elements had totally ignored national interests while the people rejected all those who interrupted the development journey, he added. The chief minister regretted that the opposition tried to block development journey at every occasion, adding that the government would continue to move forward despite difficult circumstances.

The nation would never forget the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition as the PDM had met its logical end, he added.The unnatural association of 11 heterogeneous parties could not last even for 11 months, he said. The PDM should reconsider its negative behaviour as it lacks perspicacity and statesmanship, he said. The opposition has no regard for public lives as it was following a dual policy, he deplored. Usman Buzdar maintained that the PDM would continue to face defeats as looters had no significance before the immaculate character and statesmanship of Imran Khan who would move the country forward.

The chief minister declared that the politics of development would be continued adding that PDM’s politics of resignations had been badly exposed. He advised the opposition to take rest until 2023 as every conspiracy against PTI government had been foiled by the people. The negative tactics of the opposition will not be tolerated in the journey of development while people have full trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan, the CM concluded.

condoles Neelo’s death: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of veteran actress Neelo Begum and extended sympathies to her son Shaan and other family members.

The CM said Neelo Begum enjoyed a unique status in the field of acting and performed several memorable roles. Her performance in film “Zarqa” was especially remarkable and her death has ended a golden era of the film industry, concluded the CM.