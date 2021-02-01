Fire destroys bakery in Defence Housing Authority

A fire destroyed a bakery in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out at a bakery located in the Badar commerical area in DHA. One fire tender each from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and DHA reached the site and extinguished the fire. Though the firefighters controlled the blaze, the furniture and other stuff at the bakery was reduced into ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.