close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

Woman found hanged at home

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

A woman was found dead at her residential apartment located near Civic Centre on Sunday, said New Town police. After getting information, volunteers reached the property and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Benazir, daughter of Yaqoob.

Police said the family of the woman said she had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. The police are investigating to ascertain what caused the woman to end her life.

Latest News

More From Karachi