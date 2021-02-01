Woman found hanged at home

A woman was found dead at her residential apartment located near Civic Centre on Sunday, said New Town police. After getting information, volunteers reached the property and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Benazir, daughter of Yaqoob.

Police said the family of the woman said she had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. The police are investigating to ascertain what caused the woman to end her life.