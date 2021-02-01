Guard shot dead, another wounded in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A security guard was killed and another wounded in a firing incident within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place in Sector Y-3. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased security guard was identified as 28-year-old Fareed, son of Mir Abbas, who hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the injured as 27-year-old Rafi, son of Shafi. In his statement to the police, the wounded guard said he and Fareed were sitting together when two armed men arrived on a motorcycle and escaped after shooting them.

Fareed was shot in the head and died on the spot while Rafi was shot twice and injured. Police said they had seized four empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

Police investigators, however, said the injured security guard’s statement was suspicious and they were trying to verifying it from other sources. Police said both the security guards were retired FC personnel. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.