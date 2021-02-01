‘Forgotten’ grandparents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday announced a Catholic Church-wide celebration of grandparents and the elderly, to be marked each year in July. "Grandparents are often forgotten," the 84-year-old said as he led the weekly Angelus prayer from the Apostolic Palace, adding that "old age is a gift". "Grandparents are the link between generations, to pass on to the young the experience of life and faith."