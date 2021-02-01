US Covid plan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: A group of 10 Republican senators have written President Joe Biden to propose an alternative to his massive Covid-19 relief plan, arguing that their approach could garner the bipartisan support he has said he seeks.
Senator Susan Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine, said on Twitter that she had joined the group, which asked the president in a letter Friday for a meeting to discuss their plan.