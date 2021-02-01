close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Vietnam re-elects Phu Trong

World

HANOI: Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected on Sunday -- a victory that makes him the most powerful leader in decades -- but his win was overshadowed by a serious coronavirus outbreak in the country. Trong, a 76-year-old pro-China conservative who is rumoured to be in poor health, was given the nod after a week of closed-door talks at the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress.

