close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 1, 2021

Palestinian killed in West Bank

World

AFP
February 1, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it killed a Palestinian who carried out an attempted knife attack on Sunday in the Gush Etzion area of the occupied West Bank. "A knife attack was reported at the Gush Etzion junction, south of Bethlehem," the army said in a statement. "The attacker was neutralised."

Latest News

More From World