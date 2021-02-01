close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
February 1, 2021

'Forgotten' grandparents

February 1, 2021

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday announced a Catholic Church-wide celebration of grandparents and the elderly, to be marked each year in July. "Grandparents are often forgotten," the 84-year-old said as he led the weekly Angelus prayer from the Apostolic Palace, adding that "old age is a gift". "Grandparents are the link between generations, to pass on to the young the experience of life and faith."

