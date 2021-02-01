Palestinian killed in West Bank

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it killed a Palestinian who carried out an attempted knife attack on Sunday in the Gush Etzion area of the occupied West Bank. "A knife attack was reported at the Gush Etzion junction, south of Bethlehem," the army said in a statement. "The attacker was neutralised."