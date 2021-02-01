Bomb kills four in north Syria

Azaz, Syria: A car bomb killed four people, including three civilians, in the Turkish-held northern town of Azaz in war-torn Syria on Sunday, a monitoring group said.

The attack, which occurred near a cultural centre, also wounded 22 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. An AFP reporter at the scene saw a mangled car ablaze, black smoke billowing into the sky.

A man rushed away from the site of the blast, carrying what appeared to be a child wrapped in a bloodied cloth. Areas of northern Syria held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies are regularly rocked by such bombings. There is usually no claim for them, although Turkey routinely blames Kurdish fighters it accuses of being "terrorists" linked to its outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). On Saturday, explosives planted in another vehicle took the lives of six people including three children in the city of Afrin, also held by Turkish forces and their proxies.